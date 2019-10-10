How to watch FIU vs. Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch FIU vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: FIU 2-3-0; Charlotte 2-3-0
What to Know
Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.6 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with FIU at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday. Charlotte have not won a single game against FIU in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
Two weeks ago, the 49ers lost to FAU by a decisive 45-27 margin. Charlotte got a solid performance out of WR Victor Tucker, who caught six passes for 115 yards and one touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Tucker didn't help his team much against Clemson three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, FIU and Massachusetts couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. FIU put a hurting on Massachusetts to the tune of 44 to nothing. With the Panthers ahead 34 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.
FIU's win lifted them to 2-3 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers enter the matchup having picked the ball off six times, good for 16th in the the nation. Less enviably, the 49ers are 13th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 8 on the season. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 49ers.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
FIU have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - FIU 42 vs. Charlotte 35
- Sep 30, 2017 - FIU 30 vs. Charlotte 29
- Oct 15, 2016 - FIU 27 vs. Charlotte 26
- Nov 07, 2015 - FIU 48 vs. Charlotte 31
