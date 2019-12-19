How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. SMU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
SMU @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: SMU 10-2; Florida Atlantic 10-3
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls and the SMU Mustangs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Florida Atlantic and SMU will compete for holiday cheer in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday at FAU Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET test. The Owls are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.
When you finish with 381 more yards than your opponent like Florida Atlantic did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the UAB Blazers 49-6. Florida Atlantic QB Chris Robison was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 267 passing yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Robison's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Deangelo Antoine in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between SMU and the Tulane Green Wave three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as SMU wrapped it up with a 37-20 win. RB Xavier Jones was the offensive standout of the game for the Mustangs, as he rushed for two TDs and 125 yards on 18 carries.
The Mustangs' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Justin McMillan and got past Tulane's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 14 yards. The heavy lifting was done by S Patrick Nelson and DE Delontae Scott, who each racked up two sacks.
Their wins bumped the Owls to 10-3 and the Mustangs to 10-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Owls come into the matchup boasting the 19th most overall touchdowns in the league at 56. But the Mustangs are even better: they enter the game with 66 overall touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Mustangs a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mustangs are a 3-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 70
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Charlotte vs. Buffalo 10,000 times.
-
2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington football.
-
2019 New Orleans Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's New Orleans Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Camellia Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Florida International vs. Arkansas...
-
2019 Boca Raton Bowl odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Florida Atlantic.
-
2019 Cure Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Cure Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game