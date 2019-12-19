How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. SMU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

SMU @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: SMU 10-2; Florida Atlantic 10-3

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the SMU Mustangs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Florida Atlantic and SMU will compete for holiday cheer in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday at FAU Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET test. The Owls are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.

When you finish with 381 more yards than your opponent like Florida Atlantic did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the UAB Blazers 49-6. Florida Atlantic QB Chris Robison was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 267 passing yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Robison's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Deangelo Antoine in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between SMU and the Tulane Green Wave three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as SMU wrapped it up with a 37-20 win. RB Xavier Jones was the offensive standout of the game for the Mustangs, as he rushed for two TDs and 125 yards on 18 carries.

The Mustangs' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Justin McMillan and got past Tulane's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 14 yards. The heavy lifting was done by S Patrick Nelson and DE Delontae Scott, who each racked up two sacks.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 10-3 and the Mustangs to 10-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Owls come into the matchup boasting the 19th most overall touchdowns in the league at 56. But the Mustangs are even better: they enter the game with 66 overall touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Mustangs a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 70

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.