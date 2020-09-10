Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Last Season Records: Florida State 6-7; Georgia Tech 3-9

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for FSU (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Georgia Tech has set their aspirations higher this season.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Seminoles ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 276.7 on average (bottom 91%). The Yellow Jackets experienced some struggles of their own as they were seventh worst when it came to passing yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 133.9 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.