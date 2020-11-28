Who's Playing

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Duke 2-6; Georgia Tech 2-5

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Duke and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Blue Devils were expected to have a tough go of it three weeks ago, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 56-24 walloping at the North Carolina Tar Heels' hands. Duke was down 49-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Mataeo Durant, who rushed for one TD and 132 yards on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home by a decisive 31-13 margin. QB Jeff Sims had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing.

This next game is expected to be close, with Duke going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duke, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The Blue Devils are now 2-6 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 2-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown 14 on the season. Georgia Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in thrown interceptions, having thrown ten on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 1-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.