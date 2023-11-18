Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Syracuse 5-5, Georgia Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia Tech is heading back home. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Georgia Tech might've scored the first points, but it was Clemson who claimed the real prize. Georgia Tech was the victim of a bruising 42-21 loss at the hands of Clemson. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia Tech in their matchups with Clemson: they've now lost nine in a row.

Nobody from Georgia Tech had a standout game, but they got scores from Dontae Smith, Haynes King, and Dylan Leonard.

Meanwhile, Syracuse had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They enjoyed a cozy 28-13 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Syracuse relied on the efforts of Garrett Shrader, who rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Dan Villari, who rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown while picking up 9.1 yards per carry. LeQuint Allen also helped out as he racked up 102 rushing yards.

Georgia Tech's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Syracuse, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Looking ahead, Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Yellow Jackets have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 195.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Orange struggle in that department as they've been averaging 176 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.