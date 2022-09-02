Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ James Madison

Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Dukes threw only five interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the nation. But Middle Tenn. snagged 17 interceptions last season, the fifth most in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.