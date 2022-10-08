Who's Playing

No. 17 TCU @ No. 19 Kansas

Current Records: TCU 4-0; Kansas 5-0

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6-1 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. TCU and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will need to watch out since the Horned Frogs have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

On Saturday, TCU's offense rose to the challenge against an Oklahoma defense that boasted an average of only 17.75 points allowed. They blew past the Oklahoma Sooners 55-24. With TCU ahead 41-17 at the half, the game was all but over already. QB Max Duggan had a dynamite game for TCU; he passed for three TDs and 302 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 116 yards. Duggan's 73-yard touchdown toss to WR Taye Barber in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

The Horned Frogs' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Oklahoma's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was LB Dee Winters and his two sacks. Winters now has three sacks through four games.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Iowa State Cyclones 14-11. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas, but QB Jalon Daniels led the way with one touchdown.

TCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

TCU is now a perfect 4-0 while Kansas sits at 5-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Horned Frogs rank second in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 549.5 on average. The Jayhawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the fourth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 27.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

TCU have won six out of their last seven games against Kansas.