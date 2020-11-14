Who's Playing

South Alabama @ No. 25 Louisiana

Current Records: South Alabama 3-4; Louisiana 6-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars haven't won a contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since Nov. 12 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Jaguars are on the road again Saturday and play against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns will be strutting in after a victory while South Alabama will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Alabama received a tough blow last week as they fell 23-6 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. QB Desmond Trotter had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 27-20 last week. Louisiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Levi Lewis, who passed for one TD and 244 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Elijah Mitchell, who punched in one rushing touchdown. The Ragin' Cajuns' win came on a two-yard rush from Mitchell with only 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Alabama's defeat took them down to 3-4 while Louisiana's win pulled them up to 6-1. A win for South Alabama would reverse both their bad luck and Louisiana's good luck. We'll see if South Alabama manages to pull off that tough task or if Louisiana keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ragin' Cajuns, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana have won four out of their last five games against South Alabama.