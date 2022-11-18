Who's Playing

No. 24 NC State @ Louisville

Current Records: NC State 7-3; Louisville 6-4

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

There was early excitement for the Wolfpack after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Boston College Eagles who ended up claiming the real prize. NC State had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 21-20 to BC. That makes it the first time this season NC State has let down their home crowd. QB MJ Morris wasn't much of a difference maker for NC State; Morris threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 135 yards passing.

Meanwhile, U of L received a tough blow last week as they fell 31-16 to the Clemson Tigers. WR Tyler Hudson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 11 passes for 163 yards.

The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 4. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-6 ATS, to cover the spread.

NC State is now 7-3 while U of L sits at 6-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State enters the game having picked the ball off 16 times, good for third in the nation. U of L is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 14 times, good for sixth in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last six games against NC State.