How to watch Marshall vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

UCF @ Marshall

Current Records: UCF 9-3; Marshall 8-4

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the UCF Knights have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Marshall and UCF will compete for holiday cheer in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET test.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thundering Herd ultimately got the result they were hoping for three weeks ago. They won 30-27 over the FIU Panthers. RB Brenden Knox was the offensive standout of the game for the Thundering Herd, as he rushed for one TD and 146 yards on 33 carries.

Meanwhile, UCF ran circles around the South Florida Bulls three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (535 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. UCF blew past South Florida 34-7. The Knights got to their victory on the backs several key players, and it was RB Adrian Killins Jr. out in front rushing for one TD and 115 yards on 14 carries.

The Thundering Herd are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Their wins bumped the Thundering Herd to 8-4 and the Knights to 9-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Marshall enters the contest with only 14 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation. But the Knights rank 11th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 34 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 62

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.