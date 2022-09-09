Who's Playing

Akron @ No. 10 Michigan State

Current Records: Akron 1-0; Michigan State 1-0

Last Season Records: Michigan State 11-2; Akron 2-10

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Akron Zips at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Western Michigan Broncos by a conclusive 35-13 score. MSU QB Payton Thorne was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 233 yards on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Akron ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 30-23 win over the Saint Francis U Red Flash. RB Cam Wiley was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Zips, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Akron's victory came on a one-yard rush from Wiley with only 0:00 remaining in overtime.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.