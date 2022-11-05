Who's Playing

Auburn @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Auburn 3-5; Mississippi State 5-3

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field after a week off. MSU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

A win for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-6 punch to the gut against the Alabama Crimson Tide. MSU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Will Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 231 yards on 60 attempts.

Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, falling 41-27. QB Robby Ashford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 285 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 87 yards on the ground.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put MSU at 5-3 and the Tigers at a reciprocal 3-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs rank eighth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season. But Auburn comes into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.