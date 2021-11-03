Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Ohio Bobcats, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Miami (OH) RedHawks 28-13 three quarters in.

QB Kurtis Rourke has led the way so far for the Bobcats, as he has passed for three TDs and 271 yards on 28 attempts. Miami (OH) has been led by WR Jack Sorenson, who so far has caught nine passes for one TD and 145 yards.

Ohio's lead doesn't mean much since they have only won 0% games in which they are up at the end of the third quarter. We'll see how things play out.

Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Ohio

Current Records: Miami (OH) 4-4; Ohio 1-7

What to Know

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Peden Stadium. The RedHawks will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, Miami (OH) has finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 24-17 victory over the Ball State Cardinals last week. The team accrued 16 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami (OH), but they got scores from TE Andrew Homer, RB Keyon Mozee, and TE Nate Muersch.

Meanwhile, Ohio came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week, falling 34-27. Despite the defeat, Ohio got a solid performance out of QB Kurtis Rourke, who accumulated 308 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards.

The RedHawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Miami (OH)'s victory brought them up to 4-4 while the Bobcats' loss pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (OH) is 214th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. Ohio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 235th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won three out of their last five games against Miami (OH).