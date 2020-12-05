Who's Playing

Baylor @ No. 11 Oklahoma

Current Records: Baylor 2-5; Oklahoma 6-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners won both of their matches against the Baylor Bears last season (34-31 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Sooners' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Baylor at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Oklahoma ran circles around the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (492 yards vs. 246 yards) paid off. Oklahoma was the clear victor by a 41-13 margin over Oklahoma State. Oklahoma's victory was all the more impressive since the Cowboys were averaging only 17.83 points allowed on the season. The Sooners' QB Spencer Rattler was on fire, passing for four TDs and 301 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Oklahoma's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Oklahoma State's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 18 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Ronnie Perkins and LB Nik Bonitto, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, Baylor slipped by the Kansas State Wildcats 32-31 last week. Baylor QB Charlie Brewer was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 349 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 56 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Brewer this season. Brewer's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Sooners to 6-2 and the Bears to 2-5. Oklahoma has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.50 points per game. We'll see if Baylor can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last six years.