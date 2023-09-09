Who's Playing

the Air Force Falcons @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: the Air Force 1-0, Sam Houston 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The the Air Force Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The Air Force should still be feeling good after a big win, while Sam Houston will be looking to get back into the win column.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Air Force on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 42-7 win over Robert Morris. The Air Force pushed the score to 35-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Robert Morris had nochance of recovering from.

QB Zac Larrier looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, rushing for 99 yards and and two touchdowns (He passed for 95yards). Larrier wound up with a passer rating of 442.7. WR Jared Roznos was another key contributor, scoring a touchdown off of 95 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Sam Houston as the team failed to score. They fell 14-0 to BYU.

Looking ahead, the Air Force is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

The Air Force ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-3 when favored last season. Falcons fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,026.78. On the other hand, Sam Houston was 1-1 as the underdog last season.

Odds

The Air Force is a big 13.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 37.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.