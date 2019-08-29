How to watch South Florida vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch South Florida vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)
Last Season Records: South Florida 7-5-0; Wisconsin 7-5-0;
What to Know
South Florida is at home this coming Friday, but the 10-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. South Florida and Wisconsin are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. While South Florida was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Wisconsin also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-5.
A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: South Florida was 34th in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 437.7 on average. Wisconsin displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game, closing the season with 273.40 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
The South Florida sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.40
Odds
The Badgers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
SEC adds sideline monitor to review
The SEC has added a new visual element to its video replay review process beginning Thursday...
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times