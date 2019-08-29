How to watch South Florida vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Florida (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)

Last Season Records: South Florida 7-5-0; Wisconsin 7-5-0;

What to Know

South Florida is at home this coming Friday, but the 10-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. South Florida and Wisconsin are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. While South Florida was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Wisconsin also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-5.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: South Florida was 34th in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 437.7 on average. Wisconsin displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game, closing the season with 273.40 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

The South Florida sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.40

Odds

The Badgers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.