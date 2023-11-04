Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-2, Texas State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.30

What to Know

Georgia Southern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia Southern, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, Georgia Southern didn't have too much trouble with Georgia State at home as they won 44-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Southern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen White, who rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. Davis Brin was another key contributor, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Georgia Southern, racking up 14 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Michael Lantz: he added nine points with three field goals, and another five kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Texas State might have drawn first blood against Troy on Saturday, but it was Troy who got the last laugh. The matchup between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with Texas State falling 31-13 at home it was darn close to turning into one. It was the first time this season that they let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Ismail Mahdi, who gained 160 total yards.

Georgia Southern's win was their sixth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.3 points per game. As for Texas State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Georgia Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Texas State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 69 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 8 years.