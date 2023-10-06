Who's Playing

No. 13 Washington State Cougars @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Washington State 4-0, UCLA 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Rose Bowl. UCLA will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Washington State will be their toughest opponent yet.

UCLA scored first but ultimately less than Utah in their match last Saturday. They fell 14-7 to the Utes. The loss was UCLA's first of the season.

The team lost despite holding Utah to a paltry 219 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to UCLA's ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Kain Medrano and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Washington State is still undefeated this season after their matchup against Oregon State last Saturday, but Oregon State came as close as anyone has to beating them. Washington State skirted past Oregon State 38-35. The victory was just business as usual for Washington State, who after four games remain undefeated this season.

Washington State's victory was a true team effort, with three players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Ward, who threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns while completing 82.4% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Josh Kelly, who picked up 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Washington State's win bumped their season record to 4-0 while UCLA's loss dropped theirs to 3-1.

Looking forward to Saturday, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

Odds

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.