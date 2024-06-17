Brandon Aiyuk's saga with the San Francisco 49ers has lasted the past two offseasons. Aiyuk is hoping for a new contract after a career season, and the wide receiver market is booming. The 49ers, meanwhile, can't pay everybody.

Here's what Aiyuk revealed to Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State and currently the Washington Commanders quarterback, in a TikTok video: "They said they don't want me back… I swear."

Aiyuk was not present at 49ers mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract. The 49ers were proactive in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall, but general manager John Lynch has insisted the team is looking to get a deal done with Aiyuk.

"I know that we're continuing to have positive talks with B.A. and we are really efforting to get something done with him," Lynch said back in April, via a 49ers transcript provided by the team. "And we're excited about continuing down that path."

Aiyuk is coming off a career year, finishing with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. The second-team All-Pro is the first player in 49ers' history with 55-plus catches, 740-plus yards and five-plus touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Aiyuk is in the final year of his rookie contract, playing under the fifth-year rookie option at $14.1 million (which is fully guaranteed). Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Nico Collins have received contract extensions this offseason -- with Collins getting the lowest amount at an average annual salary of $24.25 million.

What Aiyuk is actually worth is up for debate, which might be where he and the 49ers have reached an impasse. Aiyuk is 11th in receiving yards (2,357), 16th in yards per catch (15.4) and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns (15) over the last two seasons -- all while being the No. 2 wideout on a stacked 49ers roster.

The Aiyuk saga appears to be lingering on into training camp, with teams willing to trade for the All-Pro wideout and reach an extension with him. Or the 49ers can reach a contract number that benefits them and Aiyuk, especially while their Super Bowl window is very open.

This summer should be interesting in San Francisco.