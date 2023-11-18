Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: South Florida 5-5, UTSA 7-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Alamodome. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, South Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Temple, but they still walked away with a 27-23 victory.

Sean Atkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he picked up 169 receiving yards. Tramel Logan got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UTSA came tearing into Saturday's match with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against Rice as UTSA made off with a 34-14 win. Considering UTSA has won three games by more than 19 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

UTSA can attribute much of their success to Rocko Griffin, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Frank Harris, who threw for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Rice to a paltry 229 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to UTSA's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. In that department, Trey Moore was the leader with two sacks. Another big playmaker for UTSA was Chris Carpenter, who managed to return a punt 50-yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

The victory got South Florida back to even at 5-5. As for UTSA, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

South Florida will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 14.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's matchup: The Bulls have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 190.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Roadrunners struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169.7 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

UTSA is a big 14.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Roadrunners slightly, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

Injury Report for UTSA

De'Corian Clark: Out for the Season (Knee)

Makai Hart: out (Undisclosed)

Ayomikun Daniel Ogundipe: out (Undisclosed)

Kevorian Barnes: probable (Undisclosed)

Willie McCoy: doubtful (Neck)

Nnanna Anyanwu: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for South Florida