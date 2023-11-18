Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Duke 6-4, Virginia 2-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.20

What to Know

Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 31-24 to Louisville.

Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Colandrea, who threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, and Malik Washington who picked up 155 receiving yards and a touchdown. Washington hasn't dropped below 100 receiving yards for five straight games. Kam Robinson got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Duke went for two against North Carolina on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the match. Duke fell just short of North Carolina by a score of 47-45. Duke has not had much luck with North Carolina recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Grayson Loftis, who threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Waters, who rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia's defeat dropped their record down to 2-8. As for Duke, they bumped their record down to 6-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with Duke going off as just a 3-point favorite. Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Virginia suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to Duke when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Duke is a 3-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Duke.