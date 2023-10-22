Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-2, West Virginia 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

West Virginia is 1-7 against Oklahoma State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The point spread may have favored West Virginia last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 41-39. West Virginia gained 153 more yards on the day, but it was Houston that made the best of use of them.

West Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from Garrett Greene, who threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State earned a 39-32 win over Kansas on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Oklahoma State.

Ollie Gordon II continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gordon II is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Alan Bowman was another key contributor, throwing for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Collin Oliver and his 2.5 sacks.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Oklahoma State, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Alex Hale: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Oklahoma State's win bumped their season record to 5-2 while West Virginia's loss dropped theirs to 4-3.

Going forward, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. For those looking to play the spread, keep West Virginia's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Oklahoma State over their last five matchups.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Oklahoma State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 24-19 victory. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Oklahoma State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

West Virginia is a 3-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against West Virginia.