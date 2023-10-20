Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Wisconsin 4-2, Illinois 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Wisconsin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Wisconsin going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

The defenses reigned supreme when Wisconsin and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 33.5-point over/under. Wisconsin fell 15-6 to Iowa. Wisconsin gained 87 more yards on the day, but it was Iowa that made the best of use of them.

Meanwhile, Illinois' game on Saturday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Maryland and snuck past 27-24.

Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luke Altmyer led the charge by throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Kaden Feagin, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Illinois' victory bumped their season record to 3-4 while Wisconsin's loss dropped theirs to 4-2.

Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Illinois: they have a less-than-stellar 1-6 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to Illinois when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Can Wisconsin avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.