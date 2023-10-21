Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Rutgers 5-2, Indiana 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Indiana might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Indiana traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They were dealt a punishing 52-7 defeat at the hands of Michigan. Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even if they lost, Indiana's defensive line still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Leading the way was Lanell Carr Jr. and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Rutgers was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past Michigan State 27-24. The victory was all the more spectacular given Rutgers was down 18 points with 3:41 left in the third quarter.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown. Christian Dremel also helped out with an impressive 80 receiving yards.

Indiana has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Rutgers, their win was their fifth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-2.

While only Rutgers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Indiana's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Indiana came up short against Rutgers in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 24-17. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Rutgers is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.

Oct 22, 2022 - Rutgers 24 vs. Indiana 17

Nov 13, 2021 - Rutgers 38 vs. Indiana 3

Oct 31, 2020 - Indiana 37 vs. Rutgers 21

Oct 12, 2019 - Indiana 35 vs. Rutgers 0

Sep 29, 2018 - Indiana 24 vs. Rutgers 17

Nov 18, 2017 - Indiana 41 vs. Rutgers 0

Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 33 vs. Rutgers 27

Oct 17, 2015 - Rutgers 55 vs. Indiana 52

Injury Report for Indiana

Josh Henderson: probable (Undisclosed)

Max Longman: out (Undisclosed)

Zach Carpenter: questionable (Undisclosed)

E.J. Williams Jr.: questionable (Hand)

Dexter Williams II: probable (Leg)

Jamier Johnson: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Rutgers