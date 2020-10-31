Who's Playing
Northwestern @ No. 16 Iowa
Current Records: Northwestern 1-0; Iowa 0-1
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Kinnick Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Hawkeyes going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Iowa had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last week, they were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Purdue Boilermakers 24-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa, but they got one touchdown from RB Mekhi Sargent.
Meanwhile, Northwestern turned the game against the Maryland Terrapins into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 537 yards to 207. Northwestern claimed a resounding 43-3 win over Maryland at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Wildcats had established a 37-3 advantage. Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 212 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards.
Northwestern's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Northwestern's win lifted them to 1-0 while Iowa's loss dropped them down to 0-1. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
Northwestern have won three out of their last five games against Iowa.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Iowa 20 vs. Northwestern 0
- Nov 10, 2018 - Northwestern 14 vs. Iowa 10
- Oct 21, 2017 - Northwestern 17 vs. Iowa 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - Northwestern 38 vs. Iowa 31
- Oct 17, 2015 - Iowa 40 vs. Northwestern 10