Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel claims to be a zero or one handicap player, and instead of eyeing a return to football he sounds far more focused on the goal of becoming a professional golfer.

Recently, Manziel been playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, but he describes the experience in the seven-on-seven league with fans calling the plays as more backyard football than part of an effort to get back to the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner opened up about his complicated relationship with football, and how his current routine as a scratch golfer in Scottsdale, Arizona. has not only helped him find happiness but inspired his next career goal speaking to Chris Long on his Green Light podcast.

"I'm giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf," Manziel said. "I'm gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can't enter some tournaments, and see if I can't go play professional golf eventually. I think it is a very uphill battle, but that's what I'm setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event."

The discussion also included Manziel's favorite plays that fans call in the FCF -- "four verts overtime" -- and how a lost bet to a friend kickstarted his involvement with the league. Manziel went to Canada and also participated in the Alliance of American Football after playing his last NFL season in 2015. This 12-year challenge to make a PGA Tour event sets the stage for Manziel to receive attention and opportunities on the golf circuit, as he joins the growing list athletes who want to challenge themselves on the course at the highest level.