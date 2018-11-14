Kansas and current Rams analyst Jedd Fisch have met about Jayhawks' coaching job

USATSI

Los Angeles Rams senior offensive analyst Jedd Fisch met this week with Kansas athletic director Jeff Long about the Jayhawks' head football coach opening, CBS Sports has learned.

While the 42-year-old has never been a head coach, Fisch is well respected in the coaching community. He came to the Rams after a one-year stay at UCLA in 2017 as Jim Mora Jr.'s offensive coordinator.

Prior to that, Fisch spent two years at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's passing game coordinator. In a 19-year pro and college career, Fisch has worked for six NFL teams and held four college jobs.

Fisch is believed to be aggressively pursuing the Kansas job and has a detailed plan on how to turn around the program. His representatives are pushing potential employers on Fisch's experience with Harbaugh, Rams coach Sean McVay and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

As Al Golden's offensive coordinator in 2012, Fisch helped Miami averaged its most points per game (31.3) in seven years. In 2011, the Canes were third in ACC yards per play. Quarterback Jacory Harris was third in passer rating.

Michigan won 10 games in both 2015 and 2016 with Fisch tutoring starting quarterbacks Jake Rudock (2010) and Wilton Speight (2016).

Currently, the Rams are second in NFL scoring, total offense and rushing.

Fisch's story is one of perseverance. In 2003, he underwent major heart surgery after suffering an aortic dissection. After four weeks in the hospital and six months of rehab, he was back with his job with the Houston Texans.

Fisch becomes at least the third known coach to have interacted with KU. CBS Sports previously reported that former LSU coach Les Miles and former Arizona State coach Todd Graham had shown interest in the job.

Long said when he fired David Beaty on Nov. 4 that he would be seeking an "experienced head coach." Fisch may not fill that tenant, but he is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game.

Online flight-tracking websites showed a KU plane flying to Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to reports. There was also speculation Long might have met with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.