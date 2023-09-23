Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: UCF 3-0, Kansas State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Kansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, UCF really took it to Villanova for the full four quarters, racking up a 48-14 victory at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34-0.

RB RJ Harvey and QB Timmy McClain were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Those two rushing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Harvey. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Jordan McDonald, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Kansas State on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Missouri by a score of 30-27. The loss put an end to Kansas State's undefeated start to the season.

Kansas State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Will Howard, who threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, and TE Ben Sinnott who picked up 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Those two receiving touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Sinnott.

UCF will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Kansas State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.