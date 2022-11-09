The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-6) in a MACtion battle on Wednesday night. We can expect an energized crowd at Doyt Perry Stadium. This will be the 90th matchup in history between these two universities. Bowling Green leads the series 60-23-6 but Kent State has won the last four meetings. In 2021, the Golden Flashes beat the Falcons 27-20.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Flashes at -2.5 in the latest Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.5. Before locking in any Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Kent State and locked in its MACion picks and predictions. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Kent State vs. Bowling Green:

Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread: Golden Flashes -2.5

Kent State vs. Bowling Green over/under: 55.5 points

Kent State vs. Bowling Green money line: Golden Flashes -140, Falcons +118

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games in November

BGSU: The Under is 11-4 in Falcons' last 15 Wednesday games

Why Kent State can cover

Junior quarterback Collin Schlee has been an athletic playmaker under center. Schlee is able to make moves in space and isn't afraid to take off and run. He has a strong throwing arm with good field awareness. The Maryland native has thrown for 1,731 yards and nine passing touchdowns. Schlee has also logged 381 rushing yards and another three scores.

Sophomore receiver Devontez Walker is a focal point in the passing attack. Walker creates separation consistently and owns a pair of sure hands. He's tough to bring down in open space but can also go up to snag contested passes. The North Carolina native has 42 receptions with 630 yards and eight touchdowns. In the Oct. 8 loss to Miami (Ohio), he racked up 11 catches for 159 yards and two scores.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald will look to continue his solid campaign. McDonald has showcased his solid field vision and ball placement skills. The California native has the Falcon offense sixth in the conference in passing yards per game (219). McDonald is completing 60% of his throws for 1,781 yards. He's also tied for third in the MAC with 16 passing touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jaison Patterson is the prime ball carrier in the backfield for the Falcons. Patterson is a strong and tough runner who can consistently gain positive yards. The Florida native is leading the team with 91 carries for 442 yards and one score. On Oct. 22, he has 18 rushes with 101 yards.

