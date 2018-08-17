Ohio State players take in Jay-Z, Beyonce and DJ Khaled concert in Columbus
Ohio State players broke up the monotony of fall camp in a big way
It's that time during fall camp when teams are tired of hitting each other, ready for the season and need an escape from the monotony of never-ending practices.
Ohio State provided some relief for its players Thursday night, when the Buckeyes walked into the "Horseshoe" to take in a concert featuring Jay-Z, Beyonce and DJ Khaled.
The night came complete with a photo opportunity with DJ Khaled.
As is the case with most of these mid-fall camp excursions, the concert came as a surprise to the Buckeye players.
Acting head coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Day announced that, if place-kicker Sean Nuernberger made a field goal, there'd be a surprise for the whole team. One made field goal and a celebration later, he announced the trip to their home stadium to catch the concert.
Ohio State opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against Oregon State.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Blind USC snapper jumps of high dive
Olson is a redshirt junior for the Trojans
-
Defining 'integrity' in sports betting
It's a whole new world for college sports, and football gets the first taste of it this se...
-
2018 Nonconference strength of schedules
Our bowls expert looks at the standout nonconference schedules ahead of the 2018 season
-
Sun Belt's Karl Benson to retire
Benson has been running the conference since 2012
-
Notre Dame to wear Yankees-inspired uni
The Fighting Irish will play Syracuse in Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17
-
McNair's parents want Durkin fired
'He shouldn't be able to work with anybody else's kids,' Martin McNair said