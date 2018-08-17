Ohio State players take in Jay-Z, Beyonce and DJ Khaled concert in Columbus

It's that time during fall camp when teams are tired of hitting each other, ready for the season and need an escape from the monotony of never-ending practices.

Ohio State provided some relief for its players Thursday night, when the Buckeyes walked into the "Horseshoe" to take in a concert featuring Jay-Z, Beyonce and DJ Khaled.

The night came complete with a photo opportunity with DJ Khaled.

As is the case with most of these mid-fall camp excursions, the concert came as a surprise to the Buckeye players.

Acting head coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Day announced that, if place-kicker Sean Nuernberger made a field goal, there'd be a surprise for the whole team. One made field goal and a celebration later, he announced the trip to their home stadium to catch the concert.

Ohio State opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against Oregon State.