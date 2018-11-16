LOOK: Kyler Murray does perfect tribute to iconic Bo Jackson photo for Heisman Trophy campaign
Murray has shown the same football and baseball dominance as the Auburn great
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the superstars of the 2018 college football season. His play leading the Sooners' high-powered offense has been so prolific that he is almost certain to end up with an invitation to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist, could garner NFL Draft attention and still has a gig waiting for him with the Oakland Athletics after being a first round MLB Draft pick.
Murray's football-baseball prowess has drawn plenty of comparisons to Auburn legend Bo Jackson. On Thursday, Murray shared a photo of him recreating one of the iconic Bo photos, flexing with a baseball bat while wearing his football shoulder pads.
The photo preceded the launch of Oklahoma's Heisman website for Murray, KylerKnows.com. Murray is averaging 303.8 passing yards per game with an efficiency rating of 212.9.
Prior to the season, the assumption was that Murray would join the A's organization after the football season, but after proving himself as one of the top talents in the sport he'll have home tough decisions to make, and just like Bo Jackson there's little doubt he can find professional success in both sports.
