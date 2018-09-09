LOOK: Miami football's iconic 'Turnover Chain' gets fresh update with some new flair

Turnover Chain 2.0 features Sebastian the Ibis

Miami's iconic "Turnover Chain" took the football world by storm last season when the Hurricanes took away turnover after turnover and celebrated in a way that was true to "The U" -- a thick gold chain with the Miami logo hanging off the end.

What do the Hurricanes have in store for 2018? A remix, of course.

The updated version of the turnover chain includes Sebastian the Ibis hanging off the end as opposed to the iconic "U."

The Hurricanes didn't gain a turnover in the season-opening loss to LSU but picked off two passes in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Saturday afternoon. Chances are the Canes will need to keep up their turnover-forcing ways over the duration of the season, especially because it looked like the team was unable to get anything going otherwise in its lone game against a Power Five opponent to this point.

