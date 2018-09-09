LOOK: Miami football's iconic 'Turnover Chain' gets fresh update with some new flair
Turnover Chain 2.0 features Sebastian the Ibis
Miami's iconic "Turnover Chain" took the football world by storm last season when the Hurricanes took away turnover after turnover and celebrated in a way that was true to "The U" -- a thick gold chain with the Miami logo hanging off the end.
What do the Hurricanes have in store for 2018? A remix, of course.
The updated version of the turnover chain includes Sebastian the Ibis hanging off the end as opposed to the iconic "U."
The Hurricanes didn't gain a turnover in the season-opening loss to LSU but picked off two passes in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Saturday afternoon. Chances are the Canes will need to keep up their turnover-forcing ways over the duration of the season, especially because it looked like the team was unable to get anything going otherwise in its lone game against a Power Five opponent to this point.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LOOK: Texas A&M fumbles into end zone
It was a tough way for Texas A&M's fourth quarter comeback to come to an end
-
USC vs. Stanford live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 17 Trojans visit the No. 10 Cardinal in S...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Georgia routs South Carolina on road
Jake Fromm also asserted himself as the clear QB 1 for Kirby Smart at Georgia
-
Clemson v. Texas A&M live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the Aggies face the No. 2 Tigers in College Station,...
-
Kansas ends road losing streak
The Jayhawks' last road win was in September 2009