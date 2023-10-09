Oklahoma's 34-30 win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry was a signature moment for the Sooners under second-year coach Brent Venables. Two of the team's top defenders -- linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak -- went the extra mile in celebrating the win by getting matching "Horns Down" tattoos on their left thighs.

Stutsman and Kanak made their presence felt as Oklahoma prevailed against Texas for the fourth time in the past five meetings. Kanak had a team-high 13 tackles, including a sack, while Stutsman finished tied for third with nine tackles.

Despite allowing more than 500 total yards, Oklahoma's defense made plays in key moments. It forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions, and had a brilliant goal-line stand in the second half. The Longhorns played four downs within the Sooners' 2-yard line but failed to punch the ball into the end zone.

While Saturday was the last regular-season meeting between the rivals as Big 12 members before they join the SEC in Summer 2024, it's possible they meet again in 2023 via the conference championship game at nearby AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners and Longhorns exit Week 6 as the Big 12's two highest-ranked teams in the AP rankings, checking in at No 5. and No. 9, respectively.