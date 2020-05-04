LSU football recruiting: Four-star QB Garrett Nussmeier commits to Tigers in 2021 class

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow shattered records in 2019 en route to the Heisman Trophy and national championship. The next in line could be coming in 2021. Garrett Nussmeier, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021, committed to the Tigers on Monday over offers from Baylor, North Carolina and others.

The Flower Mound, Texas-native announced his decision in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Nussmeier is ranked No. 104 in the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the No. 7 pro-style quarterback. He threw for 3,788 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior for Marcus High School in 2019. Nussmeier told 247Sports earlier this spring that LSU's hiring of passing game coordinator Scott Linehan played a big role in his recruitment.

"I think when it happened, it was pretty cool," Nussmeier said. "We got in touch and we were talking. I think he wants what's best for me because it's almost like having another father as a coach. I think it's the same thing. He would love for me to come play for him. Of course, that's what he wants, but he also wants what's best for me and he wants me to make the right decision."

Gabe Brooks, midland region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, filed this scouting report on the 6-foot-1, 182-pounder.

"Adequate height with an average frame," he wrote. "Should be able to get north of 200 pounds. Provides outstanding production against strong competition at Texas 6A level. Accurate passer to all levels. Shows good touch on timing routes and other deep throws outside the numbers. Flashes playmaking ability to make impressive off-schedule throws under pressure. That translates not only in game situations, but select 7-on-7 environments as well.

"Pro-style but quick-footed and shows ability to make first rusher miss to extend play. Encouraging ability to throw on the run. Physical ceiling may be limited. Ball gets out fairly quickly, but tightening the delivery will help. Occasionally takes unnecessary chances. Talented QB with gunslinger mentality and great football pedigree. Among the top Texas QB's in 2021 class. Projects to high-major level with possibility for long-term NFL Draft potential."

Nussmeier is the son of longtime offensive assistant coach Doug Nussmeier. The elder Nussmeier is the quarterbacks coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and has served as the offensive coordinator at Washington (2009-11), Alabama (2012-13), Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015-17).

The news of Nussmeier's commitment elevates LSU to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Tigers currently have nine commitments -- six of whom are four- or five-star prospects.