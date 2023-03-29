Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old LSU student after a group of men allegedly stole $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium early on Sunday morning, according to WBRZ. Per arrest documents, 19-year-old Bryce Tilotta and "a group of college-age males" were seen by the LSU Police Department carrying the beer around 3 a.m. on Sunday outside the LSU football stadium.

When those students were approached by officers, all of them fled the scene and weren't immediately found by police.

Surveillance video from Tiger Stadium showed the group of students loading the cases into the back of a black pickup truck. Officers ended up tracing the truck back to the Spruce Hall parking lot, which is a residential community for first-year College of Engineering students.

Police ended up finding the owner at Spruce Hall, which happened to be Tilotta. Officers received consent to search Tilotta's dorm room and found the missing beer cases inside following that search.

WBRZ also reported that Tilotta admitted to stealing the beer from Tiger Stadium when he was questioned by authorities. He was eventually arrested for one count of simple burglary in relation to the theft.