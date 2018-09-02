LSU vs. Miami odds: 2018 college football picks and top insider predictions by proven expert

On Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, the No. 25 LSU Tigers and No. 8 Miami Hurricanes battle at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The last time these two teams met was the 2005 Peach Bowl, with LSU cruising by 37. All-time, the Tigers are 9-3 against the Hurricanes, but on Sunday, Miami is favored by three points, the same as where the line opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 45.5 to 47.5 after heavy action on the Over. Before you make any LSU vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see what CBS Sports college football insider Tom Fornelli has to say.



LSU's offense is without with its QB, top three RBs and top three WRs from last season. The most experienced holdover at any skill position is TE Foster Moreau (24 catches for 278 yards and three TDs).



He knows the Tigers' offense is without with its QB, top three RBs and top three WRs from last season. The most experienced holdover at any skill position is TE Foster Moreau (24 catches for 278 yards and three TDs).



LSU's defense has only five returning starters, but three of the top five tacklers are back. That includes second-team All-American LB Devin White, who amassed more than twice as many tackles as anyone else (133) and was a four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week, as well as CB Greedy Williams, who had six INTs and was a first-team All-SEC standout as a freshman in 2017.



Meanwhile, Fornelli also knows Miami finished 10-3 last year, and 7-1 in the ACC, yet four of those wins were by single-digits, and the Hurricanes out-gained opponents by an average of just four yards per game. They have seven starters returning on each side of the ball, including the top five tacklers.



The offense should be prolific, with QB Malik Rosier back for his senior year. He threw for 3,120 yards, 26 TDS and 14 INTs last year. He'll have his top target back as well, in WR Ahmmon Richards, who was hampered by a litany of injuries. Starting RB Travis Homer, who gained 966 yards and eight TDs, is also back.

