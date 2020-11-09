LSU wide receiver Koy Moore says that officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department "violated him" during an incident on Saturday night. Moore, a freshman from Kenner, Louisiana, claims that officers searched numerous times for weapons and drugs.

"Last night, I was approached by a policeman. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs (screaming 'where's your gun?')," he wrote on Twitter. "I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have."

Moore also claims that, when he tried to record the incident, officers confiscated his phone.

"As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment, they snatched my phone," he wrote. "I couldn't lost my life and I know for a fact nothing wouldn't have happened to the guys who did it. As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem has not changed. If I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player, there's no telling if I wouldn't been here to tell the story."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron released a statement on the incident on Sunday night.

"While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," he said. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Moore is a 6-foot, 174-pounder from Archbishop Rummel High School in Kenner. He has eight catches for 70 yards in five games this season.