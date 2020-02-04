Mark Dantonio abruptly resigns as Michigan State coach amid allegations of NCAA violations

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio has stepped down from his position as the longtime coach of the Spartans program. Dantonio made the surprising announcement on Tuesday afternoon, just one day before National Signing Day takes over the college football world throughout the day on Wednesday. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel will serve as the team's interim coach.

The decision to step down comes at an interesting time. Dantonio is the subject of a lawsuit filed against the school by former Spartans staffer Curtis Blackwell, who is seeking more than $5 million in damages for wrongful termination. In the complaint, Blackwell alleges that Dantonio committed multiple NCAA recruiting violations. Among the allegations are that Dantonio orchestrated employment for the parents of two Michigan State football players with the school's mega-donor Bob Skandalaris. Additionally, the suit claims Blackwell accompanied Dantonio on an in-home visit for a five-star recruit when Blackwell wasn't authorized to conduct an off-campus visit.

Dantonio is serving as a witness in the case, and refuted these allegations in a Jan. 10 deposition. Lawyers for Dantonio have called the allegations "not only false, but totally gratuitous."

On his Twitter account, Dantonio relayed the following statement regarding his decision:

There have been so many amazing life moments in the last 13 years,When I reflect, I think of our Big Ten championship games, our Big Ten Championships, the big games, the playoffs, the bowl wins, the moments, the milestones, the graduates, the NFL opportunities and finally, and perhaps most importantly, the relationships made. This job has always been a 24/7, 365 day-a-year position. There is no down time and it is filled with the demands and challenges of managing games, players, coaches, recruits, donors, staff, media, an enthusiastic fan base and competition at the very highest level. I will miss it all but feel the sacrifices that I have made away from my family must now become my priority at this time in my life. My plan is stay on within the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the head football coach at Michigan State University. I will forever be a Spartan. Go Green!

Dantonio recently received a $4.3 million longevity bonus from the university on Jan. 16, which came following the conclusion of his 13th season in East Lansing. During his tenure, Dantonio led the program to three Big Ten titles, a College Football Playoff appearance and a school-best 114 wins. He also orchestrated six 10-win seasons, but was coming off of back-to-back 7-6 efforts in which he was widely criticized for refusing to make sweeping changes on offense with his assistants.

Michigan State has not yet announced a successor, but it is widely believed that Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell will be the top target.