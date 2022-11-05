Who's Playing

Florida State @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

When you finish with 378 more yards than your opponent like FSU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a conclusive 41-16 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3. FSU's QB Jordan Travis did his thing and passed for three TDs and 396 yards on 38 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Travis' 78-yard TD bomb to WR Johnny Wilson in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken quadruple overtime to finish the job, but Miami (FL) ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 14-12 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 12. K Andres Borregales delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The wins brought FSU up to 5-3 and the Hurricanes to 4-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles enter the contest with only 177.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. As for Miami (FL), they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 29 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (FL) have won four out of their last seven games against Florida State.