Former Ole Miss All-American Michael Oher, the subject of the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," has filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family alleging the family never legally adopted him and lied about their familial status for profit, according to filings obtained by ESPN. Oher claims he did not receive any money from the film, while all four members of the Tuohy family each received millions of dollars.

The suit alleges Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy did not adopt Oher as the movie portrays, but instead entered him into a conservatorship under the impression that it was essentially the same arrangement as adoption. Under a conservatorship, the Tuohys can enter into deals legally without Oher's consent -- such as the award-winning film starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw that grossed more than $300 million.

A conservatorship also allowed the Tuohys to take control of Oher's financial life even though he was not a legal member of the family. Adoption, even of a legal adult, does not require any business arrangements. Oher is still not a legal member of the Tuohy family.

"Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys," the legal filing reads.

Oher's filing demands an end to the conservatorship, as well as both compensatory and punitive damages for the arrangement, which has existed for nearly 20 years since Oher signed it soon after his 18th birthday. The four biological members of the Tuohy family each received $225,000 and 2.5% of "defined net proceeds" from the film. Oher received nothing for signing his life rights over to 20th Century Fox Studios.

In addition to the movie, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy also wrote a book about their experience. Leigh Anne Tuohy refers to Oher as her adopted son while marketing both her foundation and work as a motivational speaker.

"Mike's relationship with the Tuohy family started to decline when he discovered that he was portrayed in the movie as unintelligent," Oher's attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV told ESPN. "Their relationship continued to deteriorate as he learned that he was the only member of the family not receiving royalty checks from the movie, and it was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn't adopted and a part of the family."

Oher grew up in foster homes and had periods of homelessness while growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, as one of 12 children. After enrolling at Briarcrest Christian School, where he was coached by current Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, Oher eventually started living with the Tuohys. When he turned 18, the Tuohys told Oher that they intended to legally adopt him.

A star offensive tackle recruit, Oher signed with Ole Miss out of high school and became a unanimous All-American. He started 110 games in the NFL with the Ravens, Titans and Panthers before retiring in 2016.

"The Blind Side," based on a book of the same name by Michael Lewis, was released to critical acclaim in 2009. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, while Sandra Bullock ultimately won Best Actress for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy.