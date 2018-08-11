Michigan investigating potential violations stemming from online sales of Air Jordans

After 13 North Carolina football players were suspended for violating NCAA rules by selling their exclusive, team-issued Air Jordans, the University of Michigan says it is investigating any similar possible violations related to the sale of team-issued shoes.

An ESPN report indicated that 23 pairs of team-issued Michigan shoes were found on the shoe marketplace website StockX. Michigan, like North Carolina, is a Jordan Brand school and includes some of the most highly-coveted shoes in their collection of gear for its student-athletes.

"We are aware of the report at North Carolina," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said, via 247Sports. "Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA."

According to 247Sports, Ablauf also mentioned that the team-issued shoes found on the StockX exchange may not necessarily have come from current student-athletes (there is no NCAA violation for former players selling gear), and they may not have come from players at all, since celebrities, executives and other VIPs around the program also have the opportunity to obtain player-exclusive gear.

The ESPN report notes that officials at Marquette and Cal are also investigating potential violations related to the sale of team-issued gear.