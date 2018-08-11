Michigan investigating potential violations stemming from online sales of Air Jordans
An ESPN report found 23 pairs of Michigan exclusive shoes on an online marketplace
After 13 North Carolina football players were suspended for violating NCAA rules by selling their exclusive, team-issued Air Jordans, the University of Michigan says it is investigating any similar possible violations related to the sale of team-issued shoes.
An ESPN report indicated that 23 pairs of team-issued Michigan shoes were found on the shoe marketplace website StockX. Michigan, like North Carolina, is a Jordan Brand school and includes some of the most highly-coveted shoes in their collection of gear for its student-athletes.
"We are aware of the report at North Carolina," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said, via 247Sports. "Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA."
According to 247Sports, Ablauf also mentioned that the team-issued shoes found on the StockX exchange may not necessarily have come from current student-athletes (there is no NCAA violation for former players selling gear), and they may not have come from players at all, since celebrities, executives and other VIPs around the program also have the opportunity to obtain player-exclusive gear.
The ESPN report notes that officials at Marquette and Cal are also investigating potential violations related to the sale of team-issued gear.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maryland staffers on leave amid scandal
D.J. Durkin and his staff are reportedly under fire for numerous issues inside the program
-
Cal transfer eligible for UGA in 2018
Robertson provides an instant boost to Georgia's wide receivers unit
-
Road games proving to be hazardous
A look at true nonconference road games during the College Football Playoff era
-
Candid Coaches: Should players get paid?
The easiest path toward players being paid would be the ability to licence their name and...
-
Jim Harbaugh appears on Comedy Central
Harbaugh's motivation in his appearance on 'Detroiters' was to be himself
-
Suspended LSU DB's appeal denied by NCAA
Fulton was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2016