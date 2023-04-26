After surging ahead of Ohio State on the field during the past two seasons, Michigan also surpassed its arch rival in a key off-field metric. The Wolverines surmounted the Buckeyes at No. 1 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024 Tuesday following commitments from tight end Brady Prieskorn and defensive lineman Jerod Smith.

Both players are considered four-star prospects by 247Sports, and their commitments put Michigan's 2024 class at 14 players as the program looks to capitalize on the momentum of consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines' 2024 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis and 11 commitments from four-star prospects, some of whom could become five-star players as the cycles progresses.

Ohio State's 2024 class stands at 12 commitments, including two five-star prospects and eight four-star prospects. Georgia, LSU and Penn State rounded out the top five of the recruiting rankings.

Michigan last finished ahead of Ohio State in the recruiting rankings during the 2019 cycle. The Wolverines had the No. 8 class while Ohio State finished at No. 14 amid the coaching transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day. Ohio State has finished with a top-five class in the four completed cycles since then.

Michigan has not landed a top-10 class since the 2019 cycle, but this group appears to have staying power at or near the top of the rankings as coach Jim Harbaugh continues to establish Michigan as a perennial conference title contender.