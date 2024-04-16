Michigan and five former staffers have reached an agreement with the NCAA Committee on Infractions for penalties regarding an ongoing investigation into recruiting and coaching violations committed by the program. The violations involve illicit recruiting and coaching during the COVID-19 dead period, according to a notice of allegations handed out by the NCAA in December.

The school faced four Level II violations regarding staffers, along with a Level I allegation against then-coach Jim Harbaugh. The violations involved texting during the dead period, analysts performing on-field coaching and coaches watching workouts over Zoom during the shutdown.

Michigan also agreed the allegations constituted a violation of head coach responsibility after Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators. As part of the agreement, Michigan and its former staff members agreed to several penalties. One coach declined to participate in the negotiated resolution process, leaving it formally open.

Michigan will serve three years probation

Michigan will pay a fine and face recruiting restrictions

The coaches involved will face a one-year show-cause order

Michigan received an initial copy of the notice of allegations in January 2023, but managed to slow down the process enough that the 2023 team was not impacted. The 2023 Wolverines ultimately won their first national championship since 1997 and first outright crown since 1948.

Harbaugh vehemently fought the allegations that he failed to cooperate during his tenure at Michigan. After the season, Harbaugh left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers and Michigan dropped its defense.

This resolution only addresses the alleged violations against Michigan regarding improper contact. A separate NCAA investigation into Michigan regarding sign-stealing and illegal recording surrounding former staff Connor Stallions remains open.