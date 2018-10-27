Michigan St. vs. Purdue: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Michigan State vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State Spartans (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)
Current records: Michigan St. 4-3-1; Purdue 4-3-1
What to Know
Purdue will square off against Michigan St. at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Purdue know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Michigan St. like a good challenge.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Purdue and Ohio St. Purdue took their game against Ohio St. last Saturday by a conclusive 49-20 score. D.J. Knox was the offensive standout of the match for Purdue, as he rushed for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Michigan St. came up short against Michigan, falling 7-21.
The last time the two teams met, Purdue were close but not close enough as they fell 21-24 to Michigan St. Can Purdue avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Spartans.
This season, Michigan St. are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
Michigan St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 24 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 21
-
