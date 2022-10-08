Who's Playing

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State

Current Records: Ohio State 5-0; Michigan State 2-3

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. OSU and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully MSU likes a good challenge.

On Saturday, OSU's offense rose to the challenge against an RU defense that boasted an average of only 17.25 points allowed. They claimed a resounding 49-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7. RB Miyan Williams had a dynamite game for OSU; he rushed for five TDs and 189 yards on 21 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Williams' 70-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, MSU came up short against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for the Spartans, but they got scores from RB Elijah Collins and WR Jayden Reed.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with OSU, who are 2-1-1 against the spread.

OSU is now a perfect 5-0 while MSU sits at 2-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OSU comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 153.4. As for MSU, they rank 29th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio State have won six out of their last seven games against Michigan State.