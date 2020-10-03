Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Western Kentucky 0-2; Middle Tenn. 0-3

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. WKU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Middle Tenn. at 5 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. The Hilltoppers won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

WKU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 30-24 to the Liberty Flames. If the result catches you off guard, it should: WKU was the far and away favorite. Western Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Tyrrell Pigrome, who passed for three TDs and 193 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 62 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. might have drawn first blood against the UTSA Roadrunners last Friday, but it was UTSA who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for the Blue Raiders as they fell 37-35 to the Roadrunners. Middle Tenn.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Chaton Mobley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Asher O'Hara, who passed for three TDs and 372 yards on 47 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground. Mobley hadn't helped his team much against the Troy Trojans two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.