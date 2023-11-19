Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between Missouri and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 13-7, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

Missouri came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Florida after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 7-3, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

If Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-5 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-2 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ No. 14 Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Florida 5-5, Missouri 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in a SEC East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Florida is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Florida lost to LSU on the road by a decisive 52-35 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with LSU: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Trevor Etienne, who rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Graham Mertz, who threw for 311 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Missouri put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past Tennessee, posting a 36-7 win at home.

Brady Cook and Cody Schrader were among the main playmakers for Missouri as the former threw for 275 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes and the latter gained 321 total yards and a touchdown. Schrader is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Harrison Mevis did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

LSU's win bumped their season record to 7-3 while Florida's loss dropped theirs to 5-5.

Florida will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. Currently 7-3 against the spread, Missouri has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Florida is only 3-7 ATS.

Florida beat Missouri 24-17 when the teams last played back in October of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Missouri's Nathaniel Peat, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Florida still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Missouri is a big 11.5-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 59 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Missouri.