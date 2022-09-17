Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Missouri

Current Records: Abilene Christian 2-0; Missouri 1-1

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Abilene Christian beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 last week.

Meanwhile, Mizzou has to be aching after a bruising 40-12 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats last week. The Tigers were down 26-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Brady Cook had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.74 yards per passing attempt.

Abilene Christian's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. Giving up four turnovers, Mizzou had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Abilene Christian can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.41

Odds

The Tigers are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 31.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.