Who's Playing

Boston College @ No. 16 NC State

Current Records: Boston College 2-7; NC State 7-2

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will play host again and welcome the Boston College Eagles to Carter-Finley Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. NC State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Wolfpack netted a 30-21 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week. NC State QB MJ Morris was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 210 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground.

NC State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Wake Forest's offensive line to sack QB Sam Hartman four times for a total loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was LB Drake Thomas and his two sacks. Thomas now has three sacks this year.

Meanwhile, BC came up short against the Duke Blue Devils last Friday, falling 38-31. A silver lining for BC was the play of QB Emmett Morehead, who passed for four TDs and 330 yards on 45 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Morehead this season.

The Wolfpack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

NC State's win brought them up to 7-2 while the Eagles' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-7. NC State is 4-2 after wins this season, and BC is 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 19-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.