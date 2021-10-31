Through 2 Quarters

The Louisville Cardinals and the NC State Wolfpack are all tied up at 7. U of L has been led by WR Jordan Watkins, who so far has caught two passes for one TD and 83 yards.

Who's Playing

Louisville @ NC State

Current Records: Louisville 4-3; NC State 5-2

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will be returning home after a two-game road trip. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack have a defense that allows only 16.71 points per game, so U of L's offense will have their work cut out for them.

NC State lost a heartbreaker to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. NC State lost 31-30 to Miami (FL). A silver lining for NC State was the play of QB Devin Leary, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 42 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 12 points for NC State. K Christopher Dunn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, U of L beat the Boston College Eagles 28-14 last week. The team ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for U of L's QB Malik Cunningham, who accumulated 107 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 133 yards.

NC State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack are now 5-2 while the Cardinals sit at 4-3. U of L is 2-1 after wins this year, and NC State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last five games against NC State.